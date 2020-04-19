Lionsgate renewed the studio’s current partnership with Grindstone Entertainment Group. The new deal extends a successful 12-year relationship between Lionsgate and Grindstone, which recently released “Escape Plan 2: Hades” and “Escape Plan 3: The Extractors,” starring Sylvester Stallone, Curtis Jackson and Dave Bautista, as well as the thriller “The Poison Rose,” starring John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen, and Brendan Fraser.

Grindstone’s slate of upcoming releases includes the action-thriller “Force of Nature,” starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the thriller “Rogue,” starring Megan Fox; the comedy “Guest House,” starring Pauly Shore, Aimee Teegarden, Mike Castle, and Steve-O, and the thriller “Hair of the Dog,” starring Gerard Butler.

“This extension continues a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship for both our companies,” said Schwartz. “Barry and Stan are the best in the business and have built Grindstone into a home for great talent, exciting properties and a source of consistent profitability. We look forward to expanding our partnership with one of the most innovative and recognizable brands in the multiplatform streaming space.”

Schwartz noted that, in addition to its current and upcoming slate, Grindstone has also amassed a 500-title catalog of content during its 12-year partnership with the studio.

“Lionsgate provides an amazing global content platform for our films, and we look forward to extending and expanding our long and successful collaboration with Ron and his world-class team,” said Brooker and Wertlieb. “Our relationships with leading producers, filmmakers and stars continues to drive our ability to distinguish ourselves as innovators in the current streaming environment, and we will continue to pivot to take advantage of the marketplace. We will also continue to pursue a more global approach to our business as we work strategically with top content creators around the world.”

The Grindstone management team of Brooker and Wertlieb has had a successful working collaboration for over 20 years.

