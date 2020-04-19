The RPG “Cyberpunk 2077” is one of this year’s most highly-anticipated games, and Microsoft has a new console bundle for anyone looking to join in on the fun. CD Projekt Red’s next release isn’t coming out until September 17th, but you can grab the new “Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X” in June.

Microsoft teased the bundle over the weekend before announcing the new addition to the Xbox One lineup. The company made the confirmation on social media, telling fans, “Congratulations Choombas, you worked together to #breakthecode!”

Xbox players quickly deciphered the coded message, and Microsoft released a promotional video for the hardware to celebrate the victory. The limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One offers a custom design to match the game’s aesthetic, and a ‘No Future’ decal that glows in the dark. You’ll also find blue LEDs, and other special details on the case. It’s a great looking design, and features a lot of unique details.

The console bundle comes with a 1TB hard drive and a matching custom-controller. The Xbox One controller is a mix of silver and black, matching Johnny Silverhand’s scheme from the game.

Microsoft stopped short of announcing a price-tag for the new bundle, but other Xbox One X consoles start at the $299 mark on the official Microsoft Store and on Amazon.

Fans of the game can check out the trailer below. The video’s description simply reads, “Own the 1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle. Available June 2020.”

The game’s official description reads, “Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

