San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is officially canceled. It’s the first time that the organizers were forced to cancel the event in over fifty years, but the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis left them with no safer alternative. It seemed inevitable, but some fans were still hoping that society would return to a sense of normalcy before July. The event is expected to return in 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

The company also mentioned that WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled for April 10-12, will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on March 26, 2021.

If you bought tickets for Comic-Con 2020, you will have the option to request a refund or transfer the badges to Comic-Con 2021. The announcement added, “All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund. Exhibitors for Comic-Con 2020 will also have the option to request a refund or transfer their payments to Comic-Con 2021 and will also receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to process their request.”

“In the next few days onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel affiliate, will be canceling all hotel reservations and refunding all deposits made through them,” the company explained. “There is no need for anyone who booked through onPeak to take any action, including trying to cancel their reservations online or contacting the company via phone as the process will be handled automatically. Those who booked rooms through onPeak will be notified when refunds have been completed.”

The next San Diego Comic-Con will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.