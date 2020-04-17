Disney decided to shift “Artemis Fowl” from a theatrical release to a Disney+ exclusive after it became clear that theaters would remain close for unforeseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Disney announced the change last month, but this week, the company confirmed the June 12th release date and dropped a new TV spot for the film. The movie is based on the best-selling works by Eoin Colfer.

Kenneth Branagh directed “Artemis Fowl” for Disney, and the movie features Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, and Miranda Raison. You’ll also find Colin Farrell and Judi Dench in the project. Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund produced the movie, with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

Branagh said, “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

The story follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped.

The description reads, “In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

