Bella Thorne isn’t slowing down during her self-quarantine. The actor and writer directed a short film / music video for electronic-pop trio, Cheat Codes, called “No Service In The Hills.” The video features Trippie Redd, blackbear, and PRINCE$$ ROSIE and the video is already trending on social media.

Bella Thorne added, “I am beyond proud of this video for Cheat Codes. I was a fan of the group and was excited to get the opportunity to direct their music video for “No Service In The Hills.””

The description reads, “Enlisting Bella Thorne as director, the tongue-in-cheek satirical horror story is about influencers, featuring influencers. With familiar faces, such as YouTube sensation’s Logan Paul and Mike Majlak and influencer Stefanie Gurzanski, the video will keep you on your toes as you scream and laugh alongside the characters.”

Thorne continued, “It’s interesting how it all came together. Trevor saw an Instagram post about my directing, projects that I had recently completed and new ones that I was hired for and asked if I wanted to direct their latest video. Thank you SOCIAL MEDIA! After speaking, we really clicked and I got busy with my sister, Dani, to write up a treatment . I knew I wanted something theatrical, something bigger than just a music video and the guys agreed. It took a few months of planning and production went on without a hitch but that was almost not the case. We finished shooting the 2 day project the day before we all entered the “Safer at Home” act. Literally, the news was breaking during our final hours of shooting, that the Corona virus was spreading and getting really serious. The next day, all production and work was shut down. We’ve been editing from home through virtual calls. It’s complete now and I’m genuinely thrilled for everyone to see the elevated video from this talented group of guys!”

The multi-platinum group, Cheat Codes, (comprised of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford) first formed in LA, and have garnered over 4B streams to date. The trio have collaborated with artists like Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Fetty Wap, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Sofia Reyes and many more.

