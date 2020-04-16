HBO dropped a trailer for “Perry Mason” on Thursday, teasing the upcoming noir series before its debut on June 21st. The new drama series stars Emmy winner Matthew Rhys as the titular character, and it will be available exclusively on HBO.

The official summary reads, “1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

Joining Rhys in the series are Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick.

Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, and Rolin Jones serve as executive producers on the show. Timothy Van Patten also serves as an executive producer, and directs. Aida Rodgers serves as a co-executive producer, with Matthew Rhys producing. Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald created the show, which is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

HBO’s recent April releases include “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” “Insecure: Season 4,” and “Run,” along with “Entre Hombre.” HBO is releasing “Shadows: Season 3” and “We’re Here” on April 20th, followed by “I Know This Much Is True” on April 27th.

The new series is a remake of the original “Perry Mason” show that ran from 1957 through 1966. That series featured Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale, and William Hopper. A TV movie was made in 1983, followed by another in 1985 starring Raymond Burr and Barbara Hale called “Perry Mason Returns.”

