If you’re tired of your regular sitcoms and procedural series, “Dummy” is something strange and new. The Quibi original stars Anna Kendrick, and follows an aspiring writer after she befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll and the two take on the world together.

Tricia Brock directed the project, which also stars Meredith Hagner and Donal Logue. Cody Heller wrote and created “Dummy,” with Anna Kendrick, Cody Heller, and Tricia Brock serving as executive producers.

Quibi released the trailer on social media on Thursday morning, telling subscribers, “A friendship that makes you feel whole. #Dummy coming to Quibi April 20. “

The project is a quick lane-change for Kendrick, who recently returned to the “Trolls” franchise for the family animated-comedy “Trolls: World Tour” with Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, and Jamie Dornan. That movie skipped the theaters because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and is available to stream on demand.

Kendrick is expected to star in the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway,” from writer and director Joe Penna. That movie also features Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim, and is currently in post-production. The delays at the box office and the social-distancing guidelines that are now in place mean that we don’t have a release window for “Stowaway” at this time, but you can keep it on your radar. Kendrick is also attached to the thriller “Unsound,” from director Bharat Nalluri, working from a screenplay by Christopher Edwards and Matthew Ross. That project is also on hold for the moment, and more information and other casting details will be released if the film moves into production.

If you haven’t been watching the commercials for Quibi, the service is a made-for-mobile video app. Quibi features a patented technology called Turnstyle, which lets you move seamlessly between full-screen portrait and full-screen landscape modes at any time. Quib features an entirely new library of original content from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more, and delivers content in “Quick Bites.”

