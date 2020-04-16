When faced with the post-snap universe in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thor was going through a bit of a rough patch. Thor and Korg spent most of their days playing video games and avoiding responsibilities, and Thor ended up gaining a lot of weight in the process. Marvel’s decision to make “Fat Thor,” was met with some criticisms, and many fans didn’t like the weight jokes, memes, and cosplay events that spawned from the movie. That aside, PETA thinks Thor can inspire a new generation of moviegoers to eat healthier, and hopefully live healthier.

In an open letter to “Thor: Ragnarok” director, and upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi, PETA suggests that Thor goes Vegan, much like the actor that plays him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The letter to the director reads:

“Dear Taika: We understand that you have a bit of a weight problem on your hands, and PETA is here to help. As we all remember, Thor packed on a few pounds in Avengers: Endgame, so the question consuming Marvel fans across the Nine Realms is how our favorite thunder god will return to his Ragnarockin’ bod in your upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest taking a page from Chris Hemsworth’s own playbook and exploring what would happen if Thor tried going vegan.”

PETA added, “According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and Avengers films, developing a particular taste for beans and veggie burgers. Perhaps if Thor took the Bifrost Bridge to our world, he might get inspired by plant-based Avengers, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and that battle armor would start fitting a little more comfortably. If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes a lot of sense—axing animal products from his diet could save more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, and 30 square feet of forest each day as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals a year! By having Thor go vegan, you could easily explain his restored physique while hammering home the benefits of a plant-based diet. Just some food for thought …”

There’s plenty of time for Waititi to make a character choice for Thor, because the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Black Widow” moved from May 1st to November 6th, and “The Eternals” jumped to February 12, 2021. The delays caused “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” to shift to May 7, 2021, followed by “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. “Black Panther 2” is currently keeping its May 8, 2022 release date, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

