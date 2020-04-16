Orion Pictures released a first look trailer for the musical-comedy “Valley Girl,” which is a new adaptation of the 1983 classic. Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Amy Talkington. The film features an all-star cast, including Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, and Camila Morrone. “Valley Girl” is scheduled to hit digital platforms on May 8th.

The official synopsis reads, “Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.”

The new adaptation is set to a 1980s soundtrack and produced by Harvey Mason, Jr. with dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore.

The original “Valley Girl” released in 1983 and featured Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Elizabeth Daily, and Michael Bowen. The movie was put together on an estimated budget of $350K and made over $17.3M worldwide. Martha Coolidge directed the original movie, working off a script written by Andrew Lane and Wayne Crawford. If you never say the original, you can find it right here on iTunes and Prime Video. It’s a must see for any Nicolas Cage completest, and a wild movie overall.

You can keep track of the Digital Releases expected to hit streaming platforms and digital stores over the next few weeks if you are looking for something to stream while staying indoors.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.