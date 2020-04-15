Netflix set a premiere date for “Never Have I Ever,” a new coming of age story releasing on the platform on April 27th. “Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

The official description reads, “Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

Netflix released the video on social media on Tuesday afternoon, adding, “After a traumatic year, all an Indian-American teen wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.”

The recent releases on Netflix include Netflix “Nailed It: Season 3,” “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,” and the series “Brew Brothers.” The series “Outer Banks” released today, and you have the premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” scheduled for April 16th. The series “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” are dropping on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th.

“Never Have I Ever” is one of several projects that Mindy Kaling has been working on over the past few years. Her comedy “Late Night” was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival, she has appeared in several episodes of the AppleTV+ comedy “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.