Universal Pictures set “The Hunt” digital release date on Tuesday afternoon. The thriller will release on digital on May 26th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD versions on June 9th. Jason Blum produced “The Hunt,” with Craig Zobel directing. The script was written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, and the movie stars Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Emma Roberts, Ethan Suplee, and Hilary Swank.

You can order the digital version of the film right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The official description reads, “In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal, knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman at the center of it all.”

“The Hunt” hit theaters just before they were closed nationwide due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The thriller made $5.3M over its domestic opening weekend, and $6.5M worldwide before health guidelines around the world shutdown local theaters.

Fans of Betty Gilpin will eventually see her in Chris McKay’s sci-fi actioner “The Tomorrow War,” alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Chris Pratt, Melissa Saint-Amand, and J.K. Simmons. That film is currently in post-production, but because of the delays at the box office and social-distancing guidelines, we don’t have a release window at this time.

Americans are streaming more content than ever during our self-isolation period, so thriller fans should be happy to have “The Hunt” to watch in May. You can keep track of the Digital Releases expected to hit streaming platforms and digital stores over the next few weeks if you are looking for something to stream.

