Hulu shared an official trailer for “Solar Opposites,” the new animated series from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the popular animated-comedy “Rick and Morty.” The show follows a family of aliens hiding out on Earth, and the new series is slated to begin on May 8th. This is the first full-length trailer that Hulu has released for the show, offering a better look at the main characters. Fans of “Rick and Morty” will probably recognize the familiar art style of the series, and the cynical humor. Now we just sit back and wait for a crossover episode with “Rick and Morty,” or for Rick to tell us that all crossover episodes are lame.

The voice cast for “Solar Opposites: Season 1” includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, and the first season will offer viewers eight episodes. The video’s description reads, “A series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.”

The show is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

In May, Hulu subscribers can also catch the series premiere of “The Great,” which features Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. That show is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 15th.

“Rick and Morty” fans start their new adventures on May 3rd, and the second half of Season 4 is slated to have five episodes. Adult Swim released a trailer for the new episodes on April 1st and confirmed the premiere date.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Hulu in April, the final season of “Future Man” is already out.

