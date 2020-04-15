At Disney, May 4th is usually a day reserved for a nationwide celebration of all things Star Wars, but social-distancing and more serious concerns have put a damper on the celebrations. Disney is still offering Star Wars content in hopes of bringing the fan-base together, and fans can watch a the highly anticipated conclusion of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

The “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” special airs on May 4th, and Jon Favreau joins the cast and crew as they share an unprecedented look at the making of the series. The docuseries is eight-episodes, and explores the collective effort behind the making of the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

“’Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Disney’s description added, “Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy. “

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will end its final season on May 4th as well. The Emmy award-winning continuation of the animated-series was created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation, with Dave Filoni serving as Executive Producer/Supervising Director. The highly anticipated conclusion to the critically acclaimed series explores the events leading up to “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” and Disney shared a teaser for the final episode.

Fans won’t have in-store celebrations or group events this year, but everyone can stream the movies and shows on Disney+, and share the experience on social media.

