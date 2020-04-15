Lifetime’s Memorial Day schedule now includes the ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ feature premiere of “I Was Lorena Bobbitt.” The Lifetime Original debuts on the network on May 25th at 8pm ET, and stars Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as Lorena and John Bobbitt.

The film follows Lorena’s account, and Lorena also serves as executive producer and on-screen narrator for the project. Lifetime will run a PSA for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence featuring the actors and Lorena Bobbitt, as part of Lifetime’s public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

The description adds, “Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena tells her story, and hers alone, for the first time with Lifetime. This film follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Was Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women.”

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt” is produced by Cineflix Productions. Lorena Gallo, Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh and Charles Tremayne are among the Executive Producers. Danishka Esterhazy directs from a script written by Barbara Nance.

Lifetime’s recent release, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,” did very well for the network. The original movie delivered 2.7M Total Viewers in L+SD, according to Nielsen Media Research, making it Lifetime’s highest-rated movie since 2016 and the strongest original movie on all of television for 2020 across key demos, including both broadcast and cable. With the success of The Clark Sisters, Lifetime now claims the top three original movies on ad-supported cable in 2020 in key demos, along with “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” and “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.