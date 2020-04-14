The director of “La La Land” is back with another music-infused drama called “The Eddy,” and it’s launching on Netflix on May 8th. The limited series features André Holland and Joanna Kulig, with Amandla Stenberg, Leila Bekhti, and Tahar Rahim. Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle directed the series, with Emmy Award winner Alan Poul, Houda Benyamina, and Laïla Marrakchi.

The official description reads, “The Eddy is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja. As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira, and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.”

The series also stars Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo, and rapper Sopico in his debut on-screen performance.

Netflix went on to describe the series adding, “Interspersed with dynamic and uplifting performances, The Eddy conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty.”

The series was brought to the screen through a collaboration between Alan Poul, Damien Chazelle, BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band which is composed of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.

