ABC confirmed the network’s summer programming schedule, outlining the new and returning series for May and June. While it’s sad to know that “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is coming to an end, there is a new mystery-drama coming to the network called “The Genetic Detective” to keep you entertained. ABC is starting things off with the premieres of “Holey Moley II: The Sequel,” “To Tell the Truth,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck,” and “Match Game.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will return for its seventh and final season on May 27th. Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

The new series, “The Genetic Detective,” is set to debut on May 19th. The show follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime-solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore can trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice. “

“Holey Moley,” the 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series, starts on May 21st. The sophomore season will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test as they face off on the supersized course. The winners of each episode will return to the “Holey Moley” course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. Beginning June 11th, the series will shift its time slot to 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, “To Tell the Truth” will also return on May 21st. The show is a reimagination of the classic game show, featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth. Additional celebrity panelists this season include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, and many more.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, will start its sixth season on May 31st. The game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. This season’s matchups include the casts of “Queer Eye” vs. “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Jersey Shore” vs. “The Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” vs. “Andy Cohen,” among others.

“Press Your Luck,” a game of wits and strategy hosted by Elizabeth Banks, returns for its season two debut on May 31st. Contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin is back for “Match Game,” which returns for season five this summer on May 31st. The panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Upcoming celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi, and Vivica A. Fox, among many others.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.