AMC announced that the network will air the first season of the popular horror anthology series “Creepshow,” which was currently only available on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror fans.

The first two episodes will air back-to-back on Mondays at 9:00pm ET from May 4th through May 18th. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero, “Creepshow” is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The first season features twelve chilling tales told over six, hour-long episodes.

“Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks,” said Nicotero. “This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to continue the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror.”

“Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder. As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking Dead Universe a chance to see this, his passion project,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”

The “Creepshow” cast features David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls. The series features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman, and others. Nicotero’s Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning make-up effects studio KNB EFX GROUP serves as creature creators for the series.

On May 4th you can watch the stories “Gray Matter” and “The House of the Head,” followed by “Bad Wold Down” and “The Finger.” On May 11th you have “All Hallows Eve” and “The Man in the Suitcase,” followed by “The Companion” and “Lydia Layne’s Better Half.”

“Night of the Paw” and “Times is Tough in Musky Holler” air on May 18th, followed by “Skincrawlers” and “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.”

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods serve as executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

