During the country’s self-isolation, charities have popped up to support the many organizations, industries, and professionals impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. You can help your furry-friends in need by joining over 80 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States during the “National House Pawty” livestream.

During the fundraiser, individuals are encouraged to raise $250 for their favorite participating pet welfare organization to help event organizers reach their goal of raising $500,000 nationally. The funds will be distributed to participating organizations that have had to cancel fundraisers and adoption events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the past month, we’ve seen a huge increase in pet fosters and adoptions across the country, but there is still a great need among pet welfare organizations,” said Jessica Arnold with the Purina Pet Welfare team. “At Purina, we believe life is better when people and pets bond – especially during difficult times. Now more than ever we’re proud to support this fundraiser and the shelters that connect people with pets.”

The event traces its roots to St. Louis-based Gateway Pet Guardians. In 2016, the organization livestreamed its first Slumber Pawty, with volunteers spending the night in shelters to help long-term shelter pets get adopted while raising funds to support the cause of pet adoption. In 2018, the group expanded the event to include 15 fellow shelters who livestreamed a variety of activities from shelters.

“We’re in the midst of a good-news/bad-news situation. We’ve never seen a bigger demand for shelter pets; but at the same time, shelters large and small are having to cancel fundraising events every day,” said Jamie Case, executive director of Gateway Pet Guardians. “We’re excited to bring some fresh content to pet lovers across America who are stuck at home – helping to raise their spirits while we raise much-needed funds for the shelters.”

For more information about the event, to participate or donate, visit the event’s website. You don’t have to wait for the livestream to donate to the cause, and you can help spread the word and raise money for the little cuddlers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.