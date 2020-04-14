Sony Interactive Entertainment is encouraging players to stay safe and stay indoors by offering a collection of free games to play. The company announced on Tuesday that “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Journey” are available for free for a limited time through digital downloads. You can grab the games between April 15th through May 5th, and after you redeem the games, you get to keep them.

In a blogpost, the company told players, “People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19. We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.”

The free games are part of the “Play At Home” initiative. The goal of the program is to keep people inside and away from others, while also raising money for smaller independent game studios.

“Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” includes “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune,” “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves,” and “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.” The game “Journey” is considered a masterpiece in indie-gaming and was a massive hit when it was first released.

Sony added, “Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.”

PC players have been getting free games through online services like Uplay and the Epic Games store while the general public have been self-isolating. It’s nice that PS4 players will also get a collection of games during the health crisis, but more importantly, it’s nice to see funds being raised for smaller studios, who could face extinction while their projects are put on hold.

