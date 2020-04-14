The “One World: Together At Home” global broadcast special expanded its performer and celebrity cast list on Tuesday. The event will air across NBC, ABC, CBS, and other global outlets on April 18th from 8-10 p.m. ET, and will provide education and entertainment to millions of people around the world. “One World: Together At Home” will also support healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines, and support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

The new artists and celebrities announced today include Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

These names join the lineup of entertainers curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The artists confirmed last week include Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

As previously announced, the two-hour program will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Friends from “Sesame Street” will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world. Audrey Morrissey and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

The show will feature special cameos from the worlds of music, arts, and sports, and it will also feature comedic sketches. These events draw attention to the show’s core purpose, which is to educate and inform on COVID-19 risks, prevention and response. The broadcast will feature interviews with experts from WHO as well as stories of frontline healthcare workers from around the world.

The special will connect artists with audiences on a global scale, also airing on BBC ONE. NBC Universal will air the special on NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, MSNBC.com, NBCSN, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY, and USA. You can also watch on ABC, ABC News Live, Freeform, and Nat Geo through Walt Disney Television.

Through ViacomCBS, you can watch on on CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, The CW, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH10 in the US. Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and RTE are also onboard.

“One World: Together At Home” will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The digital special will include additional artists announced today and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. These local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

Leading up to the broadcast, the six-hour digital version of “One World: Together At Home,” intended to reach millions more individuals around the world, will begin streaming at 2 p.m. ET. That broadcast will include appearances by:

Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

