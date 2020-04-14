Netflix shared a trailer for “Valeria” on Tuesday morning. The new original Spanish series is slated to premiere worldwide on May 8th, and is based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent. The author herself served as a creative consultant for the adaptation, and Diana Gomez stars in the series.

The official description reads, “The series tells the story of a writer in crisis, because of her novels and her marriage to Adrian, played by Ibrahim Al Shami, and the emotional distance between them. Valeria takes refuge in her three best friends: Lola, Carmen, and Nerea, who support her during her journey. Valeria and her friends are immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, doubts, disaffection, secrets, work, worries, joys and dreams about the future.”

The cast includes Ibrahim Al Shami, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, and Maxi Iglesias playing the role of the mysterious Victor.

Directed by Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera, the adaptation has been written by María López Castaño, who also created the series alongside Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Eguiarte. Produced by Plano a Plano for Netflix, this original series will have 8 episodes that will be available on the platform in just a few weeks.

Netflix’s recent release schedule includes “Nailed It: Season 3,” “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,” and “Brew Brothers.” “Outer Banks” is slated to release on April 15th, followed by the premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” on April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th.

You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

