ABC has expanded the guest-list for “The Disney Family Singalong,” which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The special event goes live on April 16th, and the nationwide singalong will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The new additions to the celebrity list include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, and Marcus Scribner. There will also be a performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and “Zombies.” You can also look for Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio; and additional surprise appearances.

The network also stated that James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “Aladdin” will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group and Disney Theatrical Productions.

The television event will feature a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth, and a special introduction by Elle Fanning.

The Special Disney Singalong Special Performances

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

