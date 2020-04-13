FOX announced renewals for two of its top-rated drama series, “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Fans of the shows will get new episodes to watch in upcoming 2020-2021 season, and they catch the current season finales on FOX and other streaming services. The renewals were confirmed on Monday afternoon by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

The series renewals allow “9-1-1” to enter its fourth season on the network, and “9-1-1 Lone Star” will return for a second season.

“9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment,” said Thorn. “Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

Both series have been doing very well for the network. Season-to-date, “9-1-1” is FOX’s most-watched series of the season, with a Total Multiplatform average audience of 16M viewers. That’s up +139% from its Live + Same Day average. The series ranks among the season’s Top Three entertainment series overall with Adults 18-49, and placing among the Top Five with Adults 18-34.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” currently ranks as this season’s #1 new series among Adults 18-49, tied with FOX’s own “LEGO Masters,” and it’s the #2 most-watched new series. With a Total Multiplatform average audience of 12.3M viewers, “9-1-1: Lone Star” garners a +97% lift from its Live + Same Day delivery. The series premiere is this season’s #1 debut and the #1 scripted debut since Fall 2018.

