Lionsgate plans to stream a few of its most popular releases over the next few weeks. The studio is presenting “Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies,” which is a collection of four Fridays of free movies streaming live on YouTube.

Starting this Friday, and continuing every Friday spanning four consecutive weeks, the studio will partner with Fandango and YouTube to livestream four Lionsgate titles. The movies include “The Hunger Games,” the classic “Dirty Dancing,” the Academy Award-winning “La La Land,” and the hit actioner “John Wick.” You can find the movies on Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page.

“Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies” will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, and she will share her own movie memories as special guest celebrities and YouTube personalities join her. Each week’s night at the movies will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, like real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live-tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.

The studio added, “Most importantly, audiences everywhere will have the chance to join Lionsgate in showing support for the country’s temporarily jobless movie theater employees and how much we all appreciate and miss them. Lionsgate’s initial donation as well as the audience and partner donations throughout this event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation’s charitable page so that viewers who are able can help as well.”

The Will Rogers Foundation is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 9:00pm ET are “The Hunger Games” on April 17th, “Dirty Dancing” on April 24th, “La La Land” on May 1st, “John Wick” on May 8th.

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let’s have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

John Fithian, president and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners, added, “Throughout the 125-year history of the cinema, this is the first time that movie theaters have been shut down across the country. Whether it was the Depression, wars, disasters, or local calamities, movie theaters have always been a gathering place where audiences can come together to laugh and be moved, reacting as one, to put their troubles behind them or forget about their hard week at work, and just get lost in the amazing stories on the big screen. Until we can gather again in our nation’s theaters, we’re grateful to Lionsgate for honoring the theatrical moviegoing experience and we are thrilled to join together with them over these next four Fridays, not only to see four classic movies for free, but also to allow fans and celebrities to share their own moviegoing memories. We love that so many people will be talking about what makes going to the movies so unique and memorable.”

