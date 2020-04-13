Netflix announced a first-look deal with BOOM! Studios, the publisher behind some of the best-selling and fastest growing comic book franchises. BOOM! Studios is the team behind “Lumberjanes,” “Something is Killing the Children,” “Once & Future,” and “Mouse Guard,” and the deal includes live-action and animated projects.

According to the announcement, BOOM! Studios CEO and Founder Ross Richie and President of Development Stephen Christy will Executive Produce all shows developed through the pact.

“Mouse Guard” is one of the studio’s most popular and beautifully illustrated series, and you can find a collection of David Petersen’s work right here on Amazon.

This is the latest partnership between Netflix and BOOM! Studios, the two companies are working on the upcoming feature film “The Unsound,” directed by David F. Sandberg and based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole. BOOM! also debuted a graphic novel series in 2019 tied into Jim Henson’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

“BOOM! characters are innately special, they’re colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us,” said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix. “We can’t wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world.”

“We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are,” company CEO and Founder Ross Richie said. “BOOM!’s unique partnership model of controlling the media rights to our library benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We’re thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era.”

BOOM! Studios stated that in 2019, the publisher saw its biggest publishing year. In that year, new original series grew by 63% thanks to hits like “Once & Future” and “Something Is Killing the Children.” In August the studio will release BOOM!’s supernatural thriller “The Empty Man.”

20th Century Fox bought a non-controlling minority stake in BOOM! in 2017 to secure a franchise pipeline, and greenlit a “Mouse Guard” movie with Matt Reeves producing and Wes Ball directing. That project was canceled by Disney two weeks from production in 2019.

Moving beyond 20th Century Studios, BOOM! set up a slate that includes the feature film “Memetic” with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg producing; along with a long list of TV projects at Amazon, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS All Access, Disney+, and the publisher’s new home – Netflix. BOOM! has close to 20 movies and TV shows in development currently.

