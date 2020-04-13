Disney has officially moved the animated-comedy “Soul” to November, slating the movie for November 20, 2020. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 19th, but was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The film features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs.

Disney’s description reads, “Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Academy Award winner Pete Docter co-directed the movie with Kemp Powers. Academy Award nominee Dana Murray produced the film. Jon Batiste wrote original jazz music for the movie, and Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Nine Inch Nails, composed an original score that will drift between the real and soul worlds.

“Soul” joins the dozens of highly-anticipated films that have been delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Disney’s live-action “Mulan” was scheduled to release on March 27th, but that film was moved to July 24th, and on the Marvel side, Disney moved “Black Widow” to November 6th.

