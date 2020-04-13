Disney XD know that kids across the coutnry are probably bouncing off the walls while they self-isolate with their parents. To help transfer some of that energy into healthy habits, the network shared a “Keeping Busy at Home” video on social media. The new video stars members of the “Big Hero 6” team, and offers simple pointers and tips on keeping healthy, while staying safe.

The network shared the video on social media on Monday afternoon, telling fans, “We’re All in This Together! Wasabi tries to teach Baymax the importance of exercise! Just breathe, stretch, and eherm try to relax!”

“Big Hero 6” is based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name. The series picks up immediately following the events of the feature film, continuing the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax. Along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred, they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

The popular animated series features the voice talents of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung, Genesis Rodriguez, Khary Payton, Brooks Wheelan, Maya Rudolph, and Alan Tudyk.

Parents and fans of the series can watch and share the video below. The video is part of Disney’s collection of interstitial messages, which feature kids’ favorite Disney Channel stars. The messages are designed to offer reassurance and a sense of community during the present global health crisis. The series includes over 35 Disney Channel stars who each filmed their message from their homes and around their neighborhoods, sharing how they stay positive, active and, with the help of parents and family members, navigate through this uncertain time. The series is designed to demonstrate for viewers age 6-14 that they are not alone in this experience, and we are all in this together (#WAITT).

