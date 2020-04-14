Warner Bros. released a first look picture from the new “Dune” adaptation, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve directed the new adaptation, which is based on Frank Herbert’s bestseller of the same name. In the picture you can see Timothée Chalamet walking along the shore, in character, as Paul Atredies.

The film features an all-star cast, joining Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet in the film are Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar

winner Javier Bardem.

The official description reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Frank Herbert’s novel right here on Amazon. I went with the Audible version, and I would highly recommend it.

Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo and Villeneuve. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Herbert W. Gains, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

“Dune” was filmed on location in Budapest, Hungary, and in Jordan, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18th.

