Netflix announced this week that the company will team up with director Lee JQ to produce a new Netflix original series called “All of Us Are Dead.” The new series will be written by Chun Sung-il, and directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. “All of Us Are Dead” will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide, only on Netflix.

The description reads, “All of Us Are Dead is about a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire. It’s based on the chart-topping Korean webtoon called Now at Our School, which has been also well received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan.”

In the announcement, Netflix added, “Following in the footsteps of the popular Netflix original series “Kingdom,” “All of Us Are Dead” is poised to write an exciting new chapter in the Korean zombie genre, as director Lee brings fresh energy through the solid narrative and the attention-grabbing cinematography he is well known for.”

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date or casting for the new series, but more information will be confirmed when the series moves into production.

While you’re waiting for the zombies to attack, you can watch Netflix’s other original series that debuted this month. Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The series “Brew Brothers” released on April 10th, and “Outer Banks” releases on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th.

You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

