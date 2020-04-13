Netflix shared a first look trailer for “Dangerous Lies,” a new thriller releasing on the platform on April 30th. Michael Scott directed the movie for Netflix, which stars Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

The official description reads, “After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves. “

Netflix’s recent releases include “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” You can also watch “Brew Brothers,” which released on April 10th. The upcoming releases include “Outer Banks” on April 15th, followed by the premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” on April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th.

You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

Netflix released the first look trailer on Monday morning. You can set a reminder to catch “Dangerous Lies” on April 30th, and you can watch the official trailer below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.