Studios were forced to postpone the Spring box office slate due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but James Gunn doesn’t think that the health crisis will impact his upcoming movies. In a series of tweets, Gunn said that Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and DC’s “The Suicide Squad” are still sticking with their original schedule, and production on “The Suicide Squad” is still moving along.

A fan asked if “The Suicide Squad” would be delayed on Twitter and Gunn replied, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

James Gunn wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad,” which is a follow-up to the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad.” That film is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021 and stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is still on schedule according to Gunn, but Marvel hasn’t announced the release date at this time. Gunn is writing and directing that project as well, but the cast and story remain a mystery. Without a release date, Marvel never confirmed when production on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was scheduled to begin, and the MCU slate is currently filled through July 2022. When asked about the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date on Twitter Gunn replied, “Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

Marvel was forced to delay the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The first film in the new phase is “Black Widow,” which was moved to November 6th, a spot reserved for Marvel’s “The Eternals.” The delay pushed “The Eternals” to February 12, 2021, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” moving to May 7, 2021, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” jumping to November 5, 2021. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which has writer and director Taika Waititi attached to it, will now release on February 18, 2022. The movie “Black Panther 2” is still slated for May 8, 2022, and “Captain Marvel 2” is still expected to launch on July 8th.

While “The Suicide Squad” is still moving along in a post-quarantine production, don’t expect any trailers over the next few weeks. Gunn told fans, “I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc.”

No one is able to see what the 2021 summer box office will look like, but expectations are that theaters will be back in business. It’s nice to know that actual production on “The Suicide Squad” wasn’t impacted by the outbreak, and that people are still able to work on the project.

