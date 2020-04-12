Another Stephen King adaptation is reportedly headed to Hollywood. THR reported this week that Gary Dauberman is attached to direct “Salem’s Lot,” based on one of King’s most popular novels. Details on the project are slim, but fans should be excited to see a big-screen adaptation of the horror classic. Dauberman recently directly “Annabelle Comes Home” for Warner Bros. Pictures, and he was the screenwriter for “IT,” “IT: Chapter Two,” “The Nun,” and other “Annabelle” installments.

The original novel released in 1975 and takes place in Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine. In the story, vampires are slowly taking over the sleepy town. We won’t spoil any of the story for you, and you have time to read the original novel before the adaptation hits theaters. You can find a collection of King’s work right here on Amazon.

King adaptations have been hit and miss at the box office lately. “IT” was the runaway success story for Warner Bros. Pictures, making over $701M worldwide in 2019. The sequel, “IT: Chapter Two,” made $473M globally. Not all of the recent releases have been blockbusters. “Doctor Sleep” had a $14M domestic opening in 2019 and only made $72M in theaters. The 2019 remake of “Pet Sematary” did a little better, making $24.5M over its opening weekend before making $113M globally. Sony Pictures’ “The Dark Tower” released in 2017 and made $113M worldwide.

On the small screen, “In the Tall Grass” hit Netflix, and “Castle Rock” went to Hulu. “Creepshow” has been doing well on Shutter, and HBO found success with “The Outsider.” CBS is currently working on a limited series adaptation of “The Stand,” with James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Alexander Skarsgård, Katherine McNamara, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Horror-maker James Wan is one of the producers of “Salem’s Lot,” and Wan is also attached to direct a big-screen adaptation of “The Tommyknockers” for Universal Pictures. There have been reports that “The Boogeyman,” “The Breathing Method,” “The Dark Half,” “From a Buick 8,” “The Long Walk,” “Mile 81,” “Rest Stop,” and “The Talisman” are coming to the big screen as well. Fans will have to wait for more information on those projects. While different studios are working out the details, a few of those adaptations will fall through if interest in King adaptations drops at the box office over the next few years.

