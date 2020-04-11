Disney brands and Target are teaming up for some family-friendly viewing every Friday across several networks. The “Friday Night Movie” event will air on ESPN2, Freeform, and FX from April 10th to May 1st with limited commercial interruptions. The movie slate includes “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Iron Man 2,” and the schedule gives you something to watch with the whole family.

“We know many families are looking for different ways to spend time together in the comfort of their own homes,” said Rick Gomez, Target executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer. “Target is proud to partner with Disney to offer Friday Night Movie, giving families another option as they stay home and stay safe.”

“Disney is committed to continuously providing families entertainment especially during these unprecedented times,” said Wendell Scott, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales. “Together with Target, we’re meeting families where they are in their homes and delivering fun and exciting movies with a limited commercial experience.”

On April 17th you can watch “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Freeform, “The Book of Manning” on ESPN 2, and “Transformers: The Last Knight” on FX. A special airing of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will premiere on Sunday, April 19th. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” airs on Freeform on April 24th, along with “Believeland” on ESPN2. On May 1st look for “The Intern” on Freeform, “Secretariat” on ESPN2, and “Iron Man 2” on FX.

Earlier this week, ABC announced “The Disney Family Singalong,” scheduled to premiere on April 16th. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the one-hour television special, which will feature celebrities, along with their families, as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The special guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group, Disney Theatrical Productions and beyond.

