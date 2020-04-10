Disney is reportedly working on a new adaptation of “Robin Hood.” The video streaming service will be updating the 1973 animated-classic for a new movie on the Disney+ streaming service. Like other remakes, this version will include a mix of live-action and CG creations. Disney did the same thing for the “Lady and Tramp” adaptation that launched alongside the service in 2019.

A red fox took the lead in Disney’s original animated-classic, and in certain circles, he’s considered to be one of Disney’s most handsome and charming characters. Carlos Lopez Estrada is expected to direct the new “Robin Hood” movie, and Kari Granlund is writing the script. Granlund also wrote the script for the recently released “Lady and the Tramp” movie.

Disney’s “Robin Hood” had a colorful cast, and it will be interesting to see the forest animals all come together to retell the story. Robin Hood and Maid Marian were a fox and vixen respectively, Little John was a bear, Lady Kluck was a hen, Sir Hiss was a snake, the Sheriff of Nottingham was a wolf, Prince John was a lion, Friar Tuck was a badger, and Skippy, Tagalong, and Sis were rabbits. Their friend Toby Turtle was a turtle, of course.

The 1973 version had an impressive voice cast behind it, and the movie was nominated for Best Music, Original Song for the track “Love.” The original cast included Monica Evans, Roger Miller, Andy Devine, Carole Shelley, Pat Buttram, and Ken Curtis.

Disney did not announce a premiere window at this time, and no casting information has been confirmed. More information will most likely be released when the project moves into production later this year. Disney+ recently celebrated hitting the 50m+ subscriber mark, an impressive number for a platform that has only been live for five-months.

