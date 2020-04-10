Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Netflix for another standup special. The new event, called “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 5th.

The official description reads, “Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.”

If you need to watch a comedy special before then to brighten your mood, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz are launching their two-person comedy show, “Middleditch & Schwartz,” on Netflix on April 21st. That special is a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance is based entirely on a random audience suggestion. All three parts, each filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, will premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2020.

If you need even more content to stream, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

