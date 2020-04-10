A long list of stars are joining ABC for the “The Disney Family Singalong,” scheduled to premiere on April 16th. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the one-hour television special, which will feature celebrities, along with their families, as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The special guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group, Disney Theatrical Productions and beyond. ABC stated that additional guests and performances will be announced soon.

The official description reads, “With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved melodies from Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent fan favorites like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.””

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

“The Disney Family Singalong” is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

