Netflix’s “Tiger King” quickly took over social media after the limited-series debuted on March 20th. Since then, there’s been talk of a movie, follow-up specials, a presidential pardon, and a special report on TMZ. Netflix is returning to the story with “The Tiger King and I,” and it’s an after-show hosted by Joel McHale.

According to Netflix, the special will offer new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. You won’t have to wait very long to see it, because Netflix scheduled “The Tiger King and I” to premiere on April 12th. That gives you a few days to watch the original, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” if you need to catch up.

The original “Tiger King” series description reads, “Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

If you’re looking for more content, Netflix recently released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th.

The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

