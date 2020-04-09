Netflix released a trailer for “The Half of It,” a new romantic-comedy scheduled to premiere on the platform on May 1st. Alice Wu wrote and directed the Netflix original, which stars Leah Lewis, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Daniel Diemer.

The official description reads, “Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.”

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Thursday afternoon, teasing the upcoming love triangle and introducing the cast. YA rom-coms like “Kissing Booth” and “To All the Boys” have been overnight hits on the platform, and viewers will get to stream this new installment in just a few weeks.

If you need more content to stream, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix.

If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

If you need more romance in your life, Netflix also released a trailer for the romantic-drama “Ricos de Amor,” starring Giovanna Lancellotti and Danilo Mesquita. “Rich in Love” in English, the film’s description reads, “Good life, money, farm, tomatoes and women sum up the routine of Teto, played by Danilo Mesquita. Son of the all mighty Teodoro (Ernani Moraes), known as the Tomato King, the future heir to the empire of plantations and factories watches his life turn upside down when he meets Paula, as revealed by the trailer that has just been released. Different from Teto, Paula is a down-to-earth girl who studies to be a doctor and dreams of her independence. Just about to celebrate his birthday, Teto feels surprised when his father tells him what gift he will get that year: a job. Yes, the sweet days of the Tomato Prince are over. The Tomato Festival, a traditional party in his city, is perhaps one of the last chances to enjoy the easy life – by the way, Brazilian world famous DJ Alok makes a special appearance in the film. To the sound of some electronic and sertanejo music, Danilo Mesquita’s character meets the medical student played by Giovanna Lancellotti. Hoping to win her heart, and also grabbing the chance to prove his worth to his father and to himself, Teto lies about his roots and says he has a humble background. This is the first of many lies that will cause him serious trouble in Rio de Janeiro. His best friend Igor (Jaffar Bambirra), son of farm workers, accompanies the spoiled and rich young man in his romantic and messy adventure that also involves Trancoso’s HR consultant Alana (Fernanda Paes Leme), the fierceless Monique (Lellê ), in addition to Raíssa and Kátia, Paula’s friends played by Bruna Griphao and Jeniffer Dias, respectively.”

