Netflix’s “After Life” returns with all-new episodes on April 24th, and the video streaming service released a quick trailer on Thursday morning to tease the new season. The “After Life: Season 2” cast includes Ricky Gervais, Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Kerry Godliman, Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty, Diane Morgan, and Tracy-Ann Oberman. The new season also features Peter Egan, Ethan Lawrence, and Bill Ward.

“After Life” is set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

The Season 2 description reads, “In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?”

“After Life” is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The six-part series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais. Charlie Hanson is producer and Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

If you need more content to stream, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.