Disney+ announced the availability of a new animated Simpsons short on Thursday morning, which will star Maggie Simpson. The short is called “Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny’” and it will stream globally on the service starting tomorrow, April 10th. “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note on social media on Thursday morning to announce the news with fans around the world.

In his note, Groening added, “Greetings, Friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called ‘Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny.’ The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go – stream it starting April 10th on Disney+!”

The official description for the short-film reads, “The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?”

“The Simpsons” is currently airing its record-setting 31st season and it’s in production on season 32. Over the years, “The Simpsons” has won 34 Emmy Awards (including its 11th in 2019 for Outstanding Animated Program), 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards, including the 2019 and 2020 Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program Award. The show was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which will also begin streaming on Disney+ later this month.

You can catch up with all “The Simpsons” adventures on Disney+, and you will have plenty of seasons to keep you busy. Everything’s coming up Milhouse.

