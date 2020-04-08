Disney fans are flocking to Disney+ as the parks and theaters remained closed. Disney announced on Wednesday afternoon that the new Disney+ streaming service has reached the 50M paid subscriber milestone, an impressive total for a service that only launched five months ago.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

In the past two weeks, Disney+ rolled out in eight Western European counties including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. Additionally, Disney+ became available last week in India, where it is offered in conjunction with the existing Hotstar service, and already accounts for approximately 8M of Disney+’s 50 million paid subscribers.

Disney+ has been a handy outlet for the studio’s currently on-hold theatrical releases. All of Disney’s Spring 2020 box office slate had to miss out on theater revenue because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and Disney+ is a perfect in-house distribution model for those highly anticipated releases. Disney released “Frozen 2” and “Onward” months before they were scheduled to hit the home box office, giving young fans something to stream while everyone stays inside. On the Star Wars front, Disney+ is currently streaming a new season of “Clone Wars,” and Disney announced last week that the “Artemis Fowl” adaptation will be releasing on Disney+ instead of releasing in theaters. Other big-budget releases, like the live-action “Mulan” movie and all of the Marvel films, are currently on a holding pattern until theaters reopen.

