STX is moving Dave Bautista’s family-comedy “My Spy” to Amazon’s Prime Video platform. The film is the latest project to skip a theatrical release during the COVID-19 outbreak, following in the footsteps of Universal Pictures’ animated-comedy “Trolls World Tour.”

“My Spy” was initially set to release on March 13th, but moved to April 17th after Sony Pictures moved “No Time to Die” from April to November to wait out the epidemic. Peter Segal directed the action-comedy, working from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. Multiple outlets have reported the move to Prime Video, but no official release date has been announced.

The official description reads, “My Spy follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.”

Earlier this week, Amazon gave “Seberg” a May 15th premiere date on Prime Video. Benedict Andrews directed “Seberg,” working off a script by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. Kristen Stewart stars in the film with Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn and Anthony Mackie.

That film’s official synopsis adds, “Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching.”

Disney is also rushing films to its streaming service while theaters are closed. The studio announced that “Artemis Fowl” is skipping theaters and heading straight to Disney+, and the studio released “Frozen 2” and “Onward” on the platform months before their scheduled debut. The big budget films, like “Mulan” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are simply delayed.

