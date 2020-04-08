May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Netflix is partnering with Instagram to raise awareness among tweens and young adults. The project is called “Wanna Talk About It,” and it starts on April 9TH on Netflix’s official Instagram page at 7:00pm ET. The series runs every Thursday through May 14th, and you can stream the special Q&A sessions on social media.

A long list of Netflix stars are joining the cause, including Noah Centineo, Joey King, Ross Butler, Caleb McLaughlin, Lana Condor, Jerry Harris, and Alisha Boe. The stars will go live on Netflix’s Instagram account to speak with trusted mental health experts from organizations including National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

According to Netflix, “They’ll discuss the questions and challenges young people are facing during the COVID-19 global pandemic and talk through topics like: what helps if you’re having trouble sleeping?, how do you stay connected during social distancing?, how do we manage anxiety?, and what self-care actually means.”

The first IG Live will launch on @netflix on Thursday, April 9th with Noah Centineo in conversation with Dr. Ken Duckworth, Chief Medical Officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on self-care.

