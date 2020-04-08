Netflix set a premiere date for “Space Force,” Steve Carell’s next workplace comedy series. The first season debuts on the platform on May 29th, and Netflix released a first look photo of the Steve Carell in the role of General Mark R. Naird. “Space Force: Season 1” will have ten 30-minute episodes, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to watch a trailer. BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Paul King has been tapped to direct two episodes of “Space Force,” including the pilot.

Carell stars in the series with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers, he also serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the project. Jimmy O. Yang and Alex Sparrow will also appear in Season 1 of the series as recurring guest stars.

The official logline for the comedy reads, “Workplace comedy centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.”

If you need more content to stream this month, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th. You can also catch the Chris Hemsworth movie “Extraction” on April 24th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.