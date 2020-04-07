Sony introduced the new PS5 DualSense controller on Tuesday afternoon. The controller will make its official debut when the Playstation 5 launches later this year, but players got an early preview of the new features and design on the Playstation blog. Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s Senior Vice President of Platform and Management, released a picture of the new PS5 DualSense, and highlighted a few of the changes that players will experience this holiday season.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to keep much of what gamers love about DualShock 4 intact, while also adding new functionality and refining the design,” Nishino explained. “Based on our discussions with developers, we concluded that the sense of touch within gameplay, much like audio, hasn’t been a big focus for many games. We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller.”

The haptic feedback system is a big part of the new design, replacing Sony’s outdated rumble functionality. Nishino said that the adaptive triggers of the L2 and R2 buttons would allow players to “feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

The PS5 DualSense isn’t a radical departure from Sony’s current DualShock controller, and a lot of the standard DualShock layout is present in the DualSense. You’ll find Sony’s familiar placement of the D-pad, the dual analog sticks and shoulder buttons, and you have the cross buttons that have been around since the original Playstation console. Instead, the DualSense seems to be more of a refinement of Sony’s current controller.

Nishino explained that the “angle of the hand triggers” have been adjusted, and players will notice “subtle updates to the grip.” The SVP didn’t go into detail but did mention that Sony took battery-life and weight into consideration when crafting the new controller. Players will need to get their mitts on the DualSense to experience the changes for themselves, but everyone should be happy to see that Sony has switched to USB-C charging.

The PS4 “Share” button is now the PS5 “Create” button. Again, the company didn’t go into detail on the change, but Nishimo said that the popular feature isn’t going away, only improving. The new DualSense controller offers a built-in microphone array, so chat will be more common in Playstation games, even if you don’t have a headset readily available. The controller also seems to have a handy mute button on the face, below the PS logo.

SIE President & CEO Jim Ryan added, “DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.”

Ryan continued, “To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

