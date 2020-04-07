Chris Hemsworth has a new thriller coming to Netflix this month called “Extraction,” and the movie is set to debut on the platform on April 24th. Netflix shared a first look trailer for the movie on social media on Tuesday afternoon, which has Hemsworth’s character battling crime lords.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads, “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave.”

Hemsworth is staying in fighting shape as he prepares for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” his next project with Marvel. Taika Waititi is returning to the Thor franchise to write and direct the film, and Hemsworth is starring in the project with Natalie Portman, who is rumored to be the next Thor in the MCU. “Thor: Love and Thunder” was delayed, along with all of the other MCU films, because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. “Black Widow” moved from May 1st to November 6th, and that bumped “The Eternals” to February 12, 2021. The other films on the slate are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. As of right now, “Black Panther 2” is releasing on May 8, 2022, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. That means “Ant-Man 3” might be coming out in August 2022, which is a very long time from now.

If you need more content to stream, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th.

