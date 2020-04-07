Marvel hasn’t officially announced “Ant-Man 3” yet, but the studio seems to be working on the title. THR reported this week that Jeff Loveness is writing the script for the movie, and that franchise director Peyton Reed will be returning to the helm.

There’s a good chance that you have already enjoyed Loveness’ work. He’s written for Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” The Onion, and “Miracle Workers.” Loveless also has an established history with Marvel, and he has written several comics for the publication. Marvel hasn’t offered fans any hints about the “Ant-Man 3” screenplay, but it’s probably safe to assume that Paul Rudd will return to the role of Ant-Man. Now that Marvel has added prequels and time-travel to the overall franchise, it’s impossible to guess at the timeframe that “Ant-Man 3” will take place in, or what the state of the MCU will be at that time.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has delayed all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release dates, starting with “Black Widow” in May. Scarlett Johansson’s movie moved from May 1st to November 6th, and that bumped “The Eternals” to February 12, 2021. The other films on the slate are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. As of right now, “Black Panther 2” is releasing on May 8, 2022, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. That means “Ant-Man 3” might be coming out in August 2022, which is a very long time from now.

The original “Ant-Man” released in 2015 and featured Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll, and Evangeline Lilly. The movie had a $57M domestic opening and went on to make over $519M worldwide. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened in 2018 with a $75M debut, and the sequel made $622.6M worldwide. Thor is getting a fourth movie in his franchise, and fans are still waiting on news about “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

