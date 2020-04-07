If you missed Kristen Stewart’s “Seberg” bio-drama in theaters, you will be able to watch it on Prime Video on May 15th. Amazon confirmed the premiere date on Tuesday afternoon, and you can add the movie to your watchlist and have a new thriller to stream in a few weeks. Benedict Andrews directed “Seberg,” working off a script by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. Kristen Stewart stars in the film with Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn and Anthony Mackie.

The official description reads, “Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching.”

“Seberg” hit domestic theaters back in February 2020. The movie had a $47K opening across 3 locations and went on to make over $614K worldwide.

Stewart’s next project is “Happiest Season” which is currently still on track to debut in November 2020. Stewart stars in the rom-com with Mackenzie Davis, along with Academy Award-winner Mary Steenburgen, six-time Emmy-nominated actor Victor Garber, Golden Globe-nominated actress Alison Brie, Independent Spirit Award winner Aubrey Plaza, and Emmy Award nominee Dan Levy.

The holiday romantic-comedy is being directed by Clea DuVall, and was written by DuVall & Mary Holland. “Happiest Season” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20th.

According to the studio, “Happiest Season captures the story of a young woman (Stewart) whose plan to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents (Steenburgen and Garber).”

