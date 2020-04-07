SYFY is hosting two marathons in April to keep you entertained during your in-home isolation. The network is offering unlimited access to two of its most popular sci-fi shows: “Battlestar Galactica” and “Xena: Warrior Princess.” The on-air marathons will be hosted by stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless, and the network teased a few surprise guest appearances during the event.

The “Xena: Warrior Princess” marathon will actually be the first time that SYFY has ever aired the fantasy series. Fans can stream marathons of all 6 seasons, which total 134 episodes, on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning on April 16th. Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls. The complete series is also available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp.

The popular SYFY drama “Battlestar Galactica” will air in its entirety on the network. This includes the 2-part miniseries, all 76 episodes across the 4 seasons, and the movies ‘Razor’ and ‘The Plan.’ You can watch a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning on April 20th at 12AM ET until April 23rd. Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE. The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp.

Fans of the space-drama can also dive into the themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and other major podcast platforms. The podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin. As a bonus for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on April 20th featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, “33.”

