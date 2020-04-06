CBS will air the “One World: Together at Home” global TV special on April 18th to support the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The special will air on CBS in the U.S., Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina. You can also catch the event on BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; as well as CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S. You will also be able to stream the event on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Jimmy Fallon is hosting the event, along with Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. You’ll also catch friends from Sesame Street. While CBS is hosting the event, it will also be broadcast on ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19th.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the special will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. People from around the world are asked to tune in and take action at https://globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

“The United Nations system is fully mobilized: supporting country responses, placing our supply chains at the world’s disposal, and advocating for a global cease-fire. We are proud to join forces with One World: Together at Home to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance Global Goals for the future,” said Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. “There is no greater case for collective action than our joint response to COVID-19 – we are in this together and we will get through this together.”

Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need it most. These local groups have been verified to ensure that they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

